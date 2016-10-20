Portsmouth Police hold open house Sunday 12-2

The Portsmouth Police Department is holding an open house on Sunday from 12-2, and according to their Facebook post, "There will be free face painting, tours of the police station, an opportunity to sit inside the police vehicles, fingerprints for children and child ID kits, as well as car seat installations and check-ups. At 1 pm we will be having a bean bag competition for kids with a chance to win Lego set prizes!"

This is a great opportunity to stop by and take a look at the station, if you still have any question about the necessity for the replacement bond on the November ballot. You can find the Feasibility and Space Needs Study here.