Gov. Raimondo talks tax credits for local manufacturing with Portsmouth This Week
By John McDaid | Thursday, 18 May 2017
During her visit to the Portsmouth Senior Center yesterday, Gov. Gina Raimondo sat down for a 7-minute video interview with Doug Smith of Portsmouth This Week to talk about manufacturing tax incentives, the line item veto, and her college tuition plan.
Portsmouth This Week, produced for cable access by volunteers and focusing on local issues, recently taped its 200th episode. Past shows can be found on their YouTube channel.
