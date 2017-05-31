Portsmouth Community Theater auditions next week

Auditions will be held for the Portsmouth Community Theater season on June 5th and 6th at 4PM at the Aquidneck Island Christian Academy. PCT hopes to cast for "You Can't Take It With You" for production in August as well as for events at the Portsmouth Historical Society, a new historical drama now being researched and written and, pending rights approval, a production of "Love, Loss and What I Wore" in the Spring.



