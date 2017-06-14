Portsmouth Water election results: Driscoll, Kelly win

Both candidates on the ballot in the Portsmouth Water and Fire District election today held on to win, with incumbent Clerk Phil Driscoll racking up 102 votes and newcomer Andrew Kelly picking up 105 to become Water Commissioner. Latecomer write-in candidate Daniela Abbott put up a double-digit total in an effort that fell short.

Unofficial numbers from the machine and hand count at the PWFD office:

Clerk

Phil Driscoll 102

Write ins

Daniela Abbott 42

Gary Gump 2

Not Phil 1

Water Commissioner

Andrew Kelly 105

Write ins

Daniela Abbott 5

Phil Driscoll 2

Mickey Mouse 2

Bob Kittredge 1

David Gleason 1

Judy Staven 1

Total ballots cast: 156, out of 13,345 eligible voters, for a turnout of 1.17%