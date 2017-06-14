Portsmouth Water election results: Driscoll, Kelly win
By John McDaid | Wednesday, 14 June 2017
Clerk
Water Commissioner
Both candidates on the ballot in the Portsmouth Water and Fire District election today held on to win, with incumbent Clerk Phil Driscoll racking up 102 votes and newcomer Andrew Kelly picking up 105 to become Water Commissioner. Latecomer write-in candidate Daniela Abbott put up a double-digit total in an effort that fell short.
Unofficial numbers from the machine and hand count at the PWFD office:
Clerk
Phil Driscoll 102
Write ins
Daniela Abbott 42
Gary Gump 2
Not Phil 1
Water Commissioner
Andrew Kelly 105
Write ins
Water Commissioner
Daniela Abbott 5
Phil Driscoll 2
Mickey Mouse 2
Bob Kittredge 1
David Gleason 1
Judy Staven 1
Total ballots cast: 156, out of 13,345 eligible voters, for a turnout of 1.17%
