Prudence Island Water District election results

Both incumbent candidates on the ballot, Phil Brooks and Ann Marie Lockwood, were re-elected to the Prudence Island Water District board at last Saturday's election -- Phil Brooks with 19 votes and Ann Marie Lockwood, 14 votes. In the race for Clerk, with no declared candidate and incumbent Martha Fuller deciding not to stand for reelection, Chris Brown carried the vote with 13 write-ins.

Official numbers from the hand count were:

Board Member (elect 2)

Phil Brooks 19

Ann Marie Lockwood 14

Write ins:

Rick Brooks, Sr. 5

Clerk (no declared candidates)

Write-ins:

Chris Brown 13

Chris Blount 1

Frank Jurnak 1

Total ballots cast: 22, out of 716 eligible voters, for a turnout of 3.07%

Editorial note: Written from a news release.