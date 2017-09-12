Playing at the Big E weekend of 9/23

New England's "state fair," the Eastern States Exposition (aka, The Big E) kicks off in Springfield, MA soon, and I'll be one of the two dozen local singer-songwriters featured at the Rhode Island building. I'll be playing two 45-minute sets of original tunes, at 2 and 5pm on Friday, September 22, and at 1 and 4pm on Saturday, September 23.

The RI Songwriters Association (RISA) stage will be set up right inside the door of the Rhode Island building on the Avenue of States. You'll want to come early and make a day of it (you'll also want to come early to avoid the traffic, which I've been told can back up as the day goes on.)

The Big E is an enormous, 17-day fair combining the best of 6 New England states, full of everything you expect: sheep shearing, butter sculpture, horse show, giant pumpkin contest, a midway, rides, agricultural demos, and main stages with top musical attractions in the evening. Of course, there's classic "fair" food — everything from burgers, waffles, vegetarian and gluten-free options to a "deep fried piña colada martini."

I'm delighted to have this opportunity to play alongside some of the best local musicians. A big thank you to RISA and RI Commerce, for this chance to entertain the thousands of folks who visit the Big E every year.

Here's the full schedule of local performers: