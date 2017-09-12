Playing at the Big E weekend of 9/23

By John McDaid | Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Screen Shot 2017-09-11 at 4.32.03 PM.pngNew England's "state fair," the Eastern States Exposition (aka, The Big E) kicks off in Springfield, MA soon, and I'll be one of the two dozen local singer-songwriters featured at the Rhode Island building. I'll be playing two 45-minute sets of original tunes, at 2 and 5pm on Friday, September 22, and at 1 and 4pm on Saturday, September 23.

The RI Songwriters Association (RISA) stage will be set up right inside the door of the Rhode Island building on the Avenue of States. You'll want to come early and make a day of it (you'll also want to come early to avoid the traffic, which I've been told can back up as the day goes on.)

The Big E is an enormous, 17-day fair combining the best of 6 New England states, full of everything you expect: sheep shearing, butter sculpture, horse show, giant pumpkin contest, a midway, rides, agricultural demos, and main stages with top musical attractions in the evening. Of course, there's classic "fair" food — everything from burgers, waffles, vegetarian and gluten-free options to a "deep fried piña colada martini."

I'm delighted to have this opportunity to play alongside some of the best local musicians. A big thank you to RISA and RI Commerce, for this chance to entertain the thousands of folks who visit the Big E every year.

Here's the full schedule of local performers:

Time Fri 9/15 Sat 9/16 Sun 9/17 Fri 9/22 Sat 9/23 Sun 9/24 Fri 9/29 Sat 9/30 Sun 10/1
12pm
and 3pm		 Burce
McDermott		 Rick Quinby/
Dennis
Caussade		 Wyatt and
Barb Lema		 Lainey
Dionne		 Jacob
Haller		 Lisa
Bastoni		 Caroline
Doctorow		 Mathew
Gingras		 Gracelyn
Rennick
1pm
and 4pm		 Dennis
Caussade		 Rick/Dennis Andy and
Judy Daigle		 Michael
Gutierrez		 John
McDaid		 DB Rielly Rich Eilbert Morgan
Johnston		 Terry
Kitchen
2pm
and 5pm		 Alison
Guiliano		 Rick/Dennis Kala
Farnham		 John
McDaid		 Grant
Maloy
Smith		 Ralph
DeFlorio		 Rupert
Wates		 Hal
York		 David
Provost
Tags: 
02871, Localblogging, Music