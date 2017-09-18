Prudence Island Water District sets water and tax rates

At its regular monthly meeting on Saturday, September 16th, the Prudence Island Water District Board adopted a budget for fiscal year '18 which begins on October 1st, according to an announcement sent to local media.

The Board approved operating budget is $250,027. The Board also approved a capital improvements budget of $200,000.

Having decided this past February to implement the District's tax authority, the Board also set a tax rate as well as a water rate to fund the budget for the coming year. The tax rate was set at $0.67 per $1,000 of assesed value of property within the district with a total tax levy of $50,213. The annual water rate was set at $535.00 per connection.

The Board held two public informational workshops in July to discuss with the community the decision to implement the District's taxing authority. The Board also took public comment on the decision to implement a district water tax at its July Board meeting.

