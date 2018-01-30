Two Portsmouth Democrats elected to state Women's Caucus

The Rhode Island Democratic Women’s Caucus announced the results of their first elected board of directors Tuesday morning, and according to a news release, Portsmouth's Michelle McGaw and Daniela Abbott were voted into leadership positions.

The new officers elected by the membership are Sulina Mohanty, Chair; Bridget Valverdi, Vice Chair; Jessica Vega, Secretary; Darlene Allen, Treasurer; Michelle McGaw. Congressional District-1; Jordan Hevenor Congressional District-2; Joanne Borodemos, Kent County; Tracy Ramos, Bristol County; Abby Godino, Washington County; Tracy LeBeau, Providence County; and Danielle Abbott, Newport Country. Also elected: Abigail Altabef, Town Committee 1, and June Speakman, Town Committee 2. The Board will serve an initial one-year term; subsequent terms will be for two years, per their bylaws.

Said founding co-chair Sen. Gayle Goldin, “Over the past year, the Women’s Caucus has grown to over 160 members, thrown a successful fundraiser, held monthly meetings, voted on a resolution to support reproductive rights, connected with women who are ready to run for office, and made sure our voices have been heard in Rhode Island. I cannot wait to see what great accomplishments this next year and this new board will bring.”

The Caucus — led initially by Sen. Gayle Goldin, Rep. Grace Diaz, Rep. Shelby Maldonado, and Rep. Lauren Carson — has engaged hundreds of women in monthly workshops about the political and election process.

The Caucus was reorganized in early January 2017, in the aftermath of the historic presidential election and outpouring of women voters looking to get politically involved.

Editorial note: Written from a news release.