Aquidenck Island Planning Commission appoints new ED

The Aquidneck Island Planning Commission (AIPC) Board of Directors announced the appointment of John F. Shea as Executive Director in a statement to media this afternoon. The AIPC said, "John Shea brings expertise in a wide array of policy areas, non-profit management, and addressing concerns at a regional-scale."

An executive search committee, chaired by board Director Sara Churgin, conducted a national search following the departure of former Executive Director Thomas C. Ardito in November. Said Churgin, “John has an outstanding record of non-profit leadership and has successfully built consensus among different perspectives to achieve common goals. Additionally, he is passionate about the region and the mission of the organization — we feel that he is coming to AIPC for all the right reasons.”

Shea most recently served as the Executive Director of the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute, a non-profit economic and fiscal policy think tank in Concord. Prior to this, he served as Head of Policy & Economic Advisor to the Falkland Islands Government and established his own company to promote renewable energy investment in New England. The bulk of his career, the AIPC noted, was spent at the New England Governors’ Conference, Inc. (NEGC), a non-profit policy organization whose Board of Directors consisted of the six New England state governors.

“On behalf of the Aquidneck Island Planning Commission Board of Directors I am pleased to welcome John Shea to our Island and AIPC," said AIPC Board Chair Dick Adams. "John brings extraordinary strengths in leading complex projects and initiatives. As Executive Director of the New England Governors’ Conference he coordinated and managed policy initiatives, research projects and environmental programs, including climate change, transportation and pollution reduction action plans, and achieved consensus on numerous issues among highly diverse stakeholders. I look forward to working with John on Island resiliency, transportation, water quality and other issues of importance to Aquidneck Island.”

As Executive Director, Shea will work with AIPC’s Board of Directors, island municipalities, and other stakeholders to identify the areas of work and focus where AIPC can provide the greatest value to Aquidneck Island, while ensuring the continued growth and financial stability of the organization.

“I’m very excited to be joining the AIPC," said Shea, "And I look forward to working with all residents of the Island to address the opportunities and challenges facing our region.”

John Shea holds degrees from the University of Michigan and Harvard University. He will formally assume his new role as executive director for AIPC on April 2nd.

“We are pleased that John has chosen to live and work on Aquidneck Island," said Adams. "Please join me in welcoming Mr. Shea at AIPC’s third annual Newport County Legislative Forum on April 5th."

Editorial note: Written from a news release.