Upcoming performances in Warren, Tiverton, Providence

Here's the details on my upcoming gigs in Warren, Tiverton, and Providence. I'll be playing a set of original folk tunes (and at AS220, a brand new song written for the occasion!) There's a venue for every part of the state and schedule — both weekinights and weekends. Hope to see you there!

Thanks to Don Tassone of Mediator Stage for the photo!

Friday, January 27

Church Street Coffeehouse Open Mic

Doors open at 7pm with open mic for about an hour with the 40-min feature starting ~8pm

First United Methodist Church

25 Church Street, Warren RI

$2 cover, pass the hat for feature

Coffee, water, snacks available

venue | map

Tuesday, January 31

Sandywoods Open Mic

Doors open at 7pm with open mic for about an hour with the 45-min feature starting ~8pm

Sandywoods

43 Muse Way Tiverton RI

No cover, pass the hat for feature

BYOB, BYOF

venue | map | directions

Saturday, February 4

RI Songwriters Sessions

RI Songwriters Association (RISA). Doors open at 8:30, 3 singer-songwriters each have a 30-min set

Brooklyn Coffee & Tea House

209 Douglas Ave Providence, RI

Suggested $5 cover

Coffee, tea, snacks available

venue | map | event info

Wednesday, Feb 8

RISA Songwriters in the Round

RI Songwriters Association. Doors open at 7pm and four singer-songwriters each perform three songs, with the second one written in the last month on the theme "Time to face facts"

AS220

115 Empire St Providence, RI

$5 admission

Bar and food available

venue | map | event info

Want to check out and maybe download some tunes? Right this way...