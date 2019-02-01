Sen. Seveney appointed Finance subcommittee chair

Portsmouth Sen. Jim Seveney (D-11), a member of the RI Senate Finance Committee, has been appointed chair of the Subcommittee on Public Safety and Transportation.

William J. Conley, Jr., Chair of Finance, appointed several members of the committee as subcommittee chairs. The subcommittee chairs will take the lead during budget hearings related to their subcommittee’s purview. Additionally, committee members with special expertise or interest in a particular subject matter will be asked to take a leading role when the committee considers those matters. In a process that is new this year, public postings of Finance Committee hearings will reflect the leadership roles of the members.

“Senate President Ruggerio and I discussed ways to draw upon the resident expertise of the outstanding membership of the Senate Finance Committee, and these appointments are a result of those discussions. We are fortunate to have their valuable leadership on the committee as we delve into the details of the state budget and other matters,” said Chairman Conley (D-18). “I look forward to working closely with the subcommittee chairs, the members of the committee, and all of my colleagues in the Senate as we undertake the hard work ahead.”

The following Senators were also appointed as subcommittee chairs:

Subcommittee on Municipal Finance: Senator Sandra Cano (D-8).

Subcommittee on Health & Human Services and General Government: Senator Lou DiPalma (D-12). Sen. DiPalma is also 1 st Vice Chairman of the Committee.

Vice Chairman of the Committee. Subcommittee on Veterans’ Affairs: Senator Walter Felag, Jr. (D -10). Sen, Felag is also 2 nd Vice Chairman of the Committee.

Vice Chairman of the Committee. Subcommittee on Education, Commerce: Senator Ryan Pearson (D-19). Sen. Pearson is also Secretary of the Committee.

Subcommittee on Agriculture, Environment and Energy: Senator V. Susan Sosnowski (D-37).

