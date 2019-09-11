Eighteen years

Heaven/is falling

The angels/lie on sidewalks in the rain.

The serpent/calling

Up from the lost world/buried deep within our brain.

And the saints have piled up in the streets

Their sacred blood staining the sheets

Their halos and bones have been sold

Pried loose before the bodies were cold

And the Rainbow disappears with the dawn

And there's nothing left to carry us on

And there is no salvation to be found

Now that Heaven's underground.

Darkness/descending

Unending/as the chaos runs its course.

We grind on/pretending

Nothing/left us but remorse.

And the voices that speak in our dreams

Offer comforts as cold as they seem

As faces fade off into noise

And the lost take the Hand that destroys

And there are no stories left to tell

Now that Earth inhabits Hell

Bridge

It's forever

and it's worse than it appears.

This brave new world

is just the sum of all your fears.

And each day

follows senseless on the last.

With no way

out of the demon haunted past...

(Spoken: "Dingir.Pazuzu Qatu Dingir.Ishtar")

The Heroes/are dead now

Their bodies/scattered ashes in the deep.

The Prophet/unread now

In the sound and the fury of reason's final sleep.

And all along the roads to the Dome

the dead appear to carry us home

and the angels have begun now to rise

their screaming held back in the skies

and the world is just the walls of a cave...

As we look up the sides of the grave...

And there is no salvation to be found

Now that Heaven's underground

Ahh oooh

Ahh oooh

Ahh oooh