Aquidneck Island Emergency Preparedness Fair Nov. 9
By John McDaid | Wednesday, 16 October 2019
There will be an Emergency Preparedness Fair on Saturday, Nov 9 from 9am-noon at the Gaudet Middle School in Middletown with displays and representatives from local and state agencies to help answer questions and help plan for the unexpected. There will be emergency vehicles on hand for the kids, and representatives from all three island communities (including local emergency management organizations that are always seeking volunteers!)
Click image to embiggen.
Tags: