Evil, Pure and Simple, from the Eighth Dimension (a poem)

As writers, we were warned:

Never make villains too evil

Or no one will believe them.

After all, Hitler loved dogs

Nero was a patron of the arts

Ayn Rand once gave an orphan

An ice cream cone.

Okay, I lied about that one

But you get the point.

This is America

Everyone gets a redemption arc:

Henry Kissinger is an elder statesman

Ollie North has a talk show

Aaron Burr was...complicated.

So we had left our culture helpless,

Unvaccinated,

When there appeared a man

Right out of melodrama:

Made for television evil

Snidely Whiplash evil

Stephen King monsterclown evil.

And because our noble novels

Told us one-note evil

Did not exist

We elected him.

He will grow into the office

We said

He doesn't mean what he says

We said

Oh, no, he would never do that

We said

Right up until the moment

He stood on the Ellipse

And sent his flying monkeys

To occupy the Capitol

And everyone

Playing asides on the oboe

Was surprised.

But you know who wasn't?

Folks with pure villains:

Good and Evil

Democracy and Socialism

White and Black

They knew all along

Obama was Kenyan.

Hillary hated America.

And the deep state was run by pedophiles

With a taste

For pizza.

Sounds crazy when you say it out loud

But the power of simple stories Is that they fit inside heads

Shrunken

To the size of dank memes

So, whenever you're admonished

Not to make your villain that evil—

To walk a mile in their shoes

To remember that the jackal is a lion in their own neighborhood—

Spare a thought for

The procrustean crania

And the Faustian fustian of 4chan

And paint it black.

Go big.

Chew a little scenery.

Kick a starving kitten.

Light up your evil with targeting lasers

And nuke it from orbit.

Put a stake through the heart

Of your one-note Nosferatu

Because evil does exist

And next time

We need to see it coming.

[Written at the Jan '21 Newport MFA residency.]