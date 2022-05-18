Portsmouth Water Board election June 8

The Portsmouth Water and Fire District will hold its annual election of officers on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the District's main office at 1944 East Main Road. The polls will open at 7:00 AM and close at 8:00 PM.

Of the Board's seven seats, the positions of one (1) Moderator and one (1) Treasurer are up for election.

Running for the position of Moderator is David G. Reise of 66 Freeborn St.

Running for the position of Treasurer is William L. Douglas, Jr. of 524 Middle Rd.

Voters will be required to show identification to vote in the District’s election.

Editorial note: From a Portsmouth Water and Fire District news release.